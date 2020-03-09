Norton Healthcare patient diagnosed with COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A patient at the Norton Brownsboro hospital in Louisville has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
The patient was tested for after arriving with respiratory symptoms this week. Sunday night the patient was diagnosed officially with the virus. It is the same patient mentioned in Mayor Greg Fischer’s announcement Friday evening. There is only one case of the Novel Coronavirus in Louisville at this time.
The hospital says they’re working on testing employees and others who may have made contact with the patient. Norton Healthcare is prevented by federal privacy laws from releasing any details about the patient.The Kentucky Department of Public health is working to investigate the patients travel history to determine who may have been exposed.
Norton Healthcare says they have been preparing for this outbreak and have plans in place to handle it. Norton Healthcare is monitoring the patient and says they will take the necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms and you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or you have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19. Call ahead before you seek medical care at any location. Tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.
