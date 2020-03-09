Rector tests positive for coronavirus following conference in Louisville

By Sarah Jackson | March 9, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated March 9 at 8:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A rector who tested positive for Covid-19 attended a conference in Louisville, according to his church.

Christ Church Georgetown Rector Rev. Tim Cole was in Louisville for the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes Network in February and felt ill after returning home to Washington D.C., according to the Washington Post.

Christ Church Georgetown has canceled all services and activities until further notice.

Cole was listed in stable condition, according to the church’s Facebook page.

As of Sunday evening, there were four confirmed cases of the virus in Kentucky and two cases in Indiana.

