Serena Williams, Awkwafina, Taylor Swift top Google’s list of most searched women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Google is celebrated International Women’s Day by announcing the most-searched-women online in various industries.
Tennis Legend Serena Williams hit a grand slam for the most searched female athlete, with soccer player Alex Morgan taking silver, and Serena’s sister Venus Williams taking bronze.
Comedian Awkwafina laughed her way to number one, with Tracey Ashley and Amy Schumer rounding out the top three most searched comedians.
In music, pop star Taylor Swift was number one, followed by Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj.
In 2019, searches for “songs about girl power” hit an all-time high in the United States. Searches about "women's empowerment" also increased by 330% since 2004.
Job opportunities for women in the tech world are also blossoming, increasing by 860% since 2004.
“Each for Equal” was the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, on Sunday, March 8.
Here’s the list of the most searched for women in the U.S. in 2019, according to Google.
Athletes:
- Serena Williams
- Alex Morgan
- Venus Williams
- Candace Parker
- Lolo Jones
Comedians:
- Awkwafina
- Tracey Ashley
- Amy Schumer
- Ms. Pat
- Tiffany Haddish
Directors:
- Olivia Wilde
- Greta Gerwig
- Melina Matsoukas
- Angelina Jolie
- Lena Waithe
Musicians:
- Taylor Swift
- Selena Gomez
- Nicki Minaj
- Jojo Siwa
- Lady Gaga
Authors:
- Toni Morrison
- J.K. Rowling
- Emily Dickinson
- Jane Austen
- Molly Bloom
Books by Women:
- Harry Potter
- Handmaid's Tale
- The Outsiders
- Pretty Little Liars
- Vampire Diaries
Journalist:
- Sara Carter
- Alison Morris
- Laura Bassett
- Kathy Scruggs
- Charlotte Long
Designers:
- Donatella Versace
- Coco Chanel
- Diane Von Furstenberg
- Betsey Johnson
- Vera Wang
