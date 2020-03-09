StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

The rain tonight looks to arrive in (2) waves, the first will be a wave of scattered showers mid/late evening . It will remain breezy. The second wave will be more broken in nature but also heavier. In fact, some thunderstorms will be possible. This looks to time out closer to the AM rush on Tuesday . At this time, it appears any severe wind gusts would be bottled up above our heads. We’ll continue to monitor that in case those gusts show signs of reaching the ground level. It will be a mild night with temperatures not dropping below 60 for most, if not all of the nighttime period.