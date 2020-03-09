StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

The wind will be our short-term issue to monitor. Potential is there for gusts into the 35-45mph range. Those speeds will put us at wind advisory levels at times. If the gusts look to be more frequent than currently indicated, and advisory may get issued.
The wind will help push warm air into the area. The air is dry for now which will limit the coverage of clouds to high clouds only. The combination of the wind/hazy sunshine breaks will push temperatures to near 70 or so this afternoon.
The rain tonight looks to arrive in (2) waves, the first will be a wave of scattered showers mid/late evening. It will remain breezy. The second wave will be more broken in nature but also heavier. In fact, some thunderstorms will be possible. This looks to time out closer to the AM rush on Tuesday. At this time, it appears any severe wind gusts would be bottled up above our heads. We’ll continue to monitor that in case those gusts show signs of reaching the ground level. It will be a mild night with temperatures not dropping below 60 for most, if not all of the nighttime period.
Tuesday will start off active on the radar but things will quiet down fairly quick. The clouds will likely hold tough as well. Temperatures will drop into the 50s so it will be a noticeably cooler day.
Another wave of showers possible Wednesday.
Yet another wave passes by Thursday, thought this one will be split into two pieces...north and south. There is some potential for stronger t-storms with this wave, so we’ll watch it.
And yet another system moves in Friday night/Saturday. Details on this one continue to vary highly with such an active pattern this week. Cooler weather and showers look to be on tap for Saturday as it stands now. Stay close to the forecast for more changes....
