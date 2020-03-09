Upcoming events being evaluated for risk of coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said upcoming public events will be evaluated for potential risk to determine if they will go on as planned.
“We want to make sure we exercise common sense,” Fischer told reporters Monday, “and ask people to do so as we evaluate different gatherings.”
Louisville Metro officials gathered for a press conference to discuss coronavirus preparations.
JCPS Superintendent Mart Pollio described ways the school district is responding.
“But clearly we don't want to create hysteria either,” Pollio said. “We have a lot of staff and students and families that are very nervous.”
Just like the flu, if too many students come down with the illness, health officials will make the call if schools need to close. Digital backpacks and lessons in hard copy would follow kids home to keep up with studies.
“It's my job to follow the plan and the plan states clearly that we take the recommendation from Louisville Metro Health Department and the state department,” Pollio said. “We will continue to do that and if they tell us we've reached that tipping point and they recommend to us to take additional action, then we'll do that.”
For the general public, nursing homes are being asked to restrict access.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Director, also advises people over 60 or with serious chronic illnesses to avoid potential contact with the virus.
“Avoid densely populated community events,” Moyer said, “and avoid family and friends who might be sick with colds and viruses.”
