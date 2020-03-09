9-year-old girl missing from NKY home, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Police are asking for help locating a 9-year-old girl missing from Elsmere, Kentucky.
Janin Vargas was reportedly last seen by her family around noon Monday at her home on Easter Ave. The family says they discovered Vargas was missing around 4 p.m. and contacted police.
Vargas is described as 4′11″ and 85 lbs. with brown eyes and long, curly brown hair.
She is possibly wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
Anyone with information about where Vargas might be is urged to call 911 or contact the Elsmere Police Department at 859.356.3191.
