Arrest made in Owen Street shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after he is accused of shooting his roommate in the neck Monday morning.
Louisville Metro Police responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Owen Street around 9:18 a.m.
When police arrived, they found one man had been shot. He was transported to university hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Samuel Toomey, 28, was arrested Monday morning near his home on Owen Street in Portland.
An arrest report says the men had been roommates for several months and got into some type of altercation, before Toomey shot the man in the neck.
He is facing first-degree assault charges. The name of the victim has not been released.
