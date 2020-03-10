4-car crash reported on I-64 West near Cannons Lane

4-car crash reported on I-64 West near Cannons Lane
File photo of an LMPD cruiser (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | March 10, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT - Updated March 10 at 7:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A crash involving at least four vehicles is stalled traffic for a short time Tuesday evening on I-64 Westbound, according to a Trimarc spokesperson.

The crash happened around 6:29 p.m. Tuesday near Cannons Lane and mile marker 10.4.

Metrosafe confirms at least one Louisville EMS crew responded to the scene. There is no confirmation that anyone was transported to a hospital with injuries.

The scene was cleared around 7:20 p.m.

