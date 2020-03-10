Cherry Ale-8 One Zero Sugar hitting shelves in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The customers demanded it, and now Cherry Ale-8 One Zero Sugar is on its way to a store near you. The company website says, “...Cherry Ale-8 Zero was developed in response to the passionate requests of our fans for a sugar free version of Cherry Ale-8. After nearly two years of careful tinkering we created drink that meets our high standards and delivers the great taste of Cherry Ale-8 without the sugar. Open one yourself and discover how great zero can be.”
The new zero sugar drink will be available starting this week in single bottles and 6-packs in stores in Central and Eastern Kentucky. You can buy it online at Ale-8′s website, or at Kroger, Walmart or Speedway stores.
Ale-8 One is a Kentucky product, bottled in Winchester since 1926.
