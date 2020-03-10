DC Health updates coronavirus status on rector visiting Louisville conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Executive Director of the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes Network conference in Louisville has received a status update from health officials Monday night on the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington D.C. testing positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
Executive Director Joe Swimmer has been in contact with health officials from Louisville and Washington D.C. following the test results in order to update attendees of the Louisville conference back in February.
According to an update given by DC Health, Rector Rev. Tim Cole was not experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus while in Louisville and attendees of the conference have no additional risk of exposure to the virus.
The full statement from DC Health can be read below:
“A D.C. resident who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the recent CEEP conference. Based on our investigation, they were asymptomatic, meaning they were not experiencing symptoms like fever or cough, while they were at the conference. Therefore, there is no identified risk of exposure to CEEP conference attendees as a result of contact with this case. All attendees and members of the public are urged to follow the well-established prevention tips like staying home if sick and calling ahead to a health provider if experiencing symptoms. More information about COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.”
Swimmer said that CEEP will continue to be in contact with Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness as well as DC Health to update attendees with any further developments.
