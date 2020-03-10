DC Health updates coronavirus status on rector visiting Louisville conference

“A D.C. resident who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the recent CEEP conference. Based on our investigation, they were asymptomatic, meaning they were not experiencing symptoms like fever or cough, while they were at the conference. Therefore, there is no identified risk of exposure to CEEP conference attendees as a result of contact with this case. All attendees and members of the public are urged to follow the well-established prevention tips like staying home if sick and calling ahead to a health provider if experiencing symptoms. More information about COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.”