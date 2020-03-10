Deficient roads costing Louisville drivers more money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville business leaders are pushing a plan to raise the tax and vehicle registration fees.
The plan follows a new report that shows deteriorating roads costs Louisville drivers more money because of higher vehicle operating costs and gas burned sitting in traffic.
The report “Kentucky Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State’s Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility,” by TRIP, a Washington, D.C. transportation research non-profit, found that nearly 30 percent of all major Kentucky roads are in poor or mediocre condition.
It found driving on roads in the Louisville urban area costs the average driver an extra $1,700 a year.
Local business leaders have called on lawmakers in Frankfort to fund infrastructure improvement.
TRIP’s report found Kentucky’s road fund has a $500 million dollar backlog of maintenance road projects.
“Infrastructure investment in Kentucky is a top priority for the greater Louisville business community in 2020, not only for moving commerce and improving bottom lines, but as an important tool for business and job attraction,” Rebecca Wood, COO and vice president of investor development for Greater Louisville Inc. said in a release. “As a major logistics and manufacturing region that is within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the U.S. population, it is vital to greater Louisville’s economic future that lawmakers increase funding and support for infrastructure and roads.”
Business leaders have asked lawmakers to support House Bill 580, which would raise the gas tax for drivers by nearly 9 cents per gallon.
This would mean residents would have to pay higher vehicle registration fees.
