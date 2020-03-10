Fern Creek beats Jeffersontown 48-43 for Sixth Region title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jaden Rogers scored a game-high 15 points, including a buzzer beater from past half court at the end of first quarter as Fern Creek (28-6) held off Jeffersontown 48-43 in the Sixth Region final on Monday night at Valley High School.
Rogers scored 11 of his 15 points in the second quarter.
“It means a lot,” Rogers said. I did it my freshman year with my older brothers, but that was them, this is my journey. This is my team’s journey, we’re going as a team, I love that, we worked for that."
Fern Creek is headed to Rupp Arena and the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four seasons.
“Going back to Rupp, I want to stay there every year,” Fern Creek head coach James Schooler said. This is a great feeling. This group of kids, we’ve been through so much adversity, just trying to get them to believe in the principles and what we do to get to this point and by midseason, when they bought in, we knew, we knew."
The Tigers built the lead to as much as 10 late in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers (21-9) kept battling. A Quinton Anderson three and then two free throws from Anderson, got J’town within 46-43.
Fern Creek sophomore Darian Lewis was fouled with 24.5 seconds left. He missed the first, but made the second to give the Tigers some breathing room.
They advance to a Sweet 16 showdown with the 14th Region champ. Wolfe County (21-9) and Hazard (28-5) battle for that title on Tuesday night at Knott County Central High School.
The winner gets the Tigers on March 19 at 12 p.m. in Rupp Arena.
