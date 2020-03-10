FORECAST: Heavy rain, strong winds for AM commute

- THIS MORNING: 5 - 8 a.m.
- THURSDAY (3/12)
- THIS MORNING: Wind gusts of 30-40 MPH; heavy rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain, a few thunderstorms, and wind gusts near 40 MPH continue this morning.
The heavy rain and strong wind may impact the morning commute. Rain exits the region by the afternoon leaving us cloudy as temperatures fall into the 50s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. A disturbance moves through on Wednesday bringing a chance of scattered showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. We’ll be mostly cloudy as we dry out on Wednesday night.
Rain chances remain in the forecast through the end of the week as highs slide into the 40s and 50s by the weekend.
