FORECAST: Very spring-like with showers & storms

A weak disturbance moves through around midday Wednesday bringing an isolated shower chance. (Source: Ciprian Boiciuc)
By Kevin Harned | March 10, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 11:19 PM

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (3/12)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon/evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drying out with northwesterly winds overnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the 40s. We should see a mainly dry day on Wednesday. However, a weak disturbance moves through around midday bringing an isolated shower chance. You can expect highs in the 60s. We’ll keep skies mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Lows will be a bit cooler falling into the 40s.

Thursday is a WAVE 3 News ALERT DAY due to strong storm potential late in the afternoon into the evening. While a few showers are possible early in the day, it’s the evening that sees the highest rain chance. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update - Tuesday night

