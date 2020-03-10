FORECAST: Very spring-like with showers & storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drying out with northwesterly winds overnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the 40s. We should see a mainly dry day on Wednesday. However, a weak disturbance moves through around midday bringing an isolated shower chance. You can expect highs in the 60s. We’ll keep skies mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Lows will be a bit cooler falling into the 40s.