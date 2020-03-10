Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — As conference tournaments get into full swing ahead of Selection Sunday, here is a look at teams teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Among them are UCLA, Texas and a handful of teams from the Atlantic 10, which is fighting to get more than just Dayton into the dance.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Kienan Walter scored 20 points with nine rebounds and sixth-seeded North Dakota beat No. 7 Purdue Fort Wayne 73-56 in a Summit League Conference tournament semifinal. Marlon Stewart had 15 points, scoring in double figures for his 25th straight games to set a North Dakota Division I record. Filip Rebraca scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and De'Sean Allen-Eikens added 10 points. Matt Holba scored 17 points for the Mastodons (14-19), Jarred Godfrey added 13 and Dylan Carl had 10.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Tate made 10 of 15 free throws and scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 9:52 to play, and No. 2-seed Northern Kentucky beat third-seeded Green Bay 80-69 in an Horizon League tournament semifinal. Tyler Sharpe finished with 20 points and Dantez Walton scored 19 with 11 rebounds for Northern Kentucky. Jayquan McCloud scored 16 points with four assists and Amari Davis scored 14 with six rebounds. Cody Schwartz had 12 points and Trevian Bell had 11.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is transferring to Northwestern. Ramsey tweeted Monday he is “beyond excited for the next chapter” and thanked Indiana for “allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football.” He also said he is grateful to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and “can't wait to get started.” Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana. Northwestern ranked among the worst in the nation in passing last season and went 3-9 to match its worst record since 2002.