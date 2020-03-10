JCPS to host Community Forum and Information Fair

By Greg Phelps | March 10, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 8:01 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People can learn more about several Jefferson County Public Schools programs and meet board members Tuesday evening.

JCPS is hosting a Community Forum and Information Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 10 at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School, located on 930 E. Main Street.

During the forum, families will have the opportunity to:

  • Sign students up for spring break camps and summer childcare opportunities
  • Find out how to submit an application for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) Early Childhood (pre-school) programs, which will begin being accepted March 15
  • Sample taco treats from JCPS School and Community Nutrition Services
  • Learn how to be a community partner with the Females of Color STEAM Academy
  • Make an appointment to shop at the Clothing Assistance Program
  • Obtain information about how families can receive financial aid for college tuition
  • Give feedback on student assignment and facilities, the district’s strategic plan and school safety officers
  • Meet their district’s elected board members.

