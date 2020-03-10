JCPS to host Community Forum and Information Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People can learn more about several Jefferson County Public Schools programs and meet board members Tuesday evening.
JCPS is hosting a Community Forum and Information Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 10 at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School, located on 930 E. Main Street.
During the forum, families will have the opportunity to:
- Sign students up for spring break camps and summer childcare opportunities
- Find out how to submit an application for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) Early Childhood (pre-school) programs, which will begin being accepted March 15
- Sample taco treats from JCPS School and Community Nutrition Services
- Learn how to be a community partner with the Females of Color STEAM Academy
- Make an appointment to shop at the Clothing Assistance Program
- Obtain information about how families can receive financial aid for college tuition
- Give feedback on student assignment and facilities, the district’s strategic plan and school safety officers
- Meet their district’s elected board members.
