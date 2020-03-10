JCPS works to keep schools clean amid coronavirus threat

“It is a lot, you know, but they need to do it and they need to keep the kids out here going the right way with this because coronavirus is really nothing to play with,” Best said, adding that he isn’t thinking about the possibility of schools closing, hopeful it won’t come to that. “When I visit the school, I noticed how all the teachers line up at the school in the restroom. They had the kids saying wash your hands, make sure you’re doing it right, wash, you know, for a good minute or two.”