JCPS works to keep schools clean amid coronavirus threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With schools still open, JCPS is working to assure parents they are staying up to date on the coronavirus and working toward prevention.
After one person was confirmed to have coronavirus in Jefferson County, JCPS promised to keep parents informed and to keep all school buildings clean.
“They stick by the kids,” parent Andrea Best said, adding that with two children at Wilder Elementary, he likes what the district is doing to combat coronavirus.
Calling it Level 5 preparation, it starts with disinfecting. On Tuesday, as teachers and students worked in classrooms, the custodial team at Wilder wiped down all hard surfaces with an industrial-grade disinfectant.
“And what’s happening beyond that is, they’re going through with a static electric sprayer,” JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said.
Murphy said the sprayer used mostly after hours with a bleach-based solution lasts a little longer and gets into hard-to-reach areas and underneath desks.
“We like to say it’s doubling down and we’re really being vigilant and making sure that every surface is as clean as it can possibly be,” she said.
Through video and practice, students also are going over coughing and sneezing etiquette, and showed off their good hand washing techniques.
“All I know is, I made my kids wash their hands, make sure they clean their hands every day and they have sanitizer,” Best said.
Also, JCPS changed its rule on sanitizers. Students can take it to school now, but some schools have rules on times when it can be used, so younger children aren’t distracted.
“It is a lot, you know, but they need to do it and they need to keep the kids out here going the right way with this because coronavirus is really nothing to play with,” Best said, adding that he isn’t thinking about the possibility of schools closing, hopeful it won’t come to that. “When I visit the school, I noticed how all the teachers line up at the school in the restroom. They had the kids saying wash your hands, make sure you’re doing it right, wash, you know, for a good minute or two.”
