Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
First Kentucky coronavirus patient worked at retail store
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the first Kentucky patient to test positive for the new coronavirus worked at the Walmart in Cynthiana. Health officials said Monday that six coworkers who worked closely with the patient have self-isolated themselves and none have shown symptoms of the illness. Beshear says the first patient diagnosed with the illness is improving. Six cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky. Of those cases, three are in Harrison County, two are being treated in Fayette County and one is in Jefferson County. Beshear announced the state's two latest cases Monday evening.
KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE
Kentucky House passes bill to combat human trafficking
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill to bolster efforts to crack down on human trafficking. The bill passed 87-0 Monday. It goes to the Senate. Under the measure, signs displaying the national human trafficking hotline number would be posted in public restrooms in airports, train and bus stations and truck stops statewide. The goal is to increase awareness and prevention of human trafficking. Another bill clearing the House would allow felons to tap into college scholarship money they earned in high school. It would remove barriers that now prevent them from receiving scholarship money under the KEES program.
LINCOLN BIRTHPLACE
Lincoln Birthplace superintendent to meet with visitors
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The new superintendent at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park will meet with visitors during an open house this week. Officials said in a statement that Catherine Bragaw plans to attend an open house Wednesday at the park's visitor center. The free event is open to the public and light refreshments will be provided. Bragaw spent more than 30 years with the park service before taking over at the Lincoln Birthplace in November. Bragaw says she's looking forward to meeting visitors and those from nearby communities.
TAYLORSVILLE LAKE FISHING
More fishing access open at Taylorsville Lake wildlife area
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Additional fishing access has opened at Kentucky's Taylorsville Lake Wildlife Management Area. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says access will be available for people wanting to fish the headwaters for the spring white bass run. A portion of Old River Road paralleling the Salt River in Anderson County opened Saturday. The gated accesses at Palmer Road and Old River Road off Kentucky 44 at Taylorsville Lake Wildlife Management Area will remain open from daylight until dark into summer, except for temporary closures during the youth-only and general spring turkey seasons.
SOLDIER FATALLY SHOT
Man convicted in fatal shooting of Fort Campbell soldier
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier more than two years ago. The Leaf Chronicle newspaper reports that a jury in Clarksville, Tennessee, convicted Prince Jamal “PJ” Ligon on Wednesday in the death of Keondre Jenkins. Ligon had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jenkins. But the Montgomery County jury decided to convict on a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Jenkins was a 20-year-old private at Fort Campbell. that's the U.S. Army base straddling the Kentucky and Tennessee lines. Jenkins was shot several times while sitting in a friend's car in January 2018.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Kentucky House passes its version of new 2-year state budget
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed its version of a new two-year state budget. The GOP-crafted spending plan drew bipartisan support in clearing the House 86-10 Friday. Some lawmakers said funding needs would be shortchanged by an unwillingness to tap into more revenue sources. The measure goes to the Senate. The House version modified Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed pay raise for teachers to spread it to other school employees. It boosted school-security funding to hire hundreds of counselors. The plan scaled back Beshear's proposal to add more social workers but offers salary enhancements to hire and retain more of them.