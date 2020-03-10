Lawsuit filed against Louisville Zoo following sinkhole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo and several engineers are being sued by the owners of the Louisville Mega Cavern.
The lawsuit was filed in connection to a giant sinkhole that opened up on the Zoo’s property on March 6, 2019.
The sinkhole measured 90 by 60 yards and closed the Zoo and the nearby Mega Cavern for more than a week.
The lawsuit, which was filed March 5, claims the Louisville Zoo and several engineering consultants are to blame for the sinkhole because of a drainage system that was installed between 1999 to 2002.
Engineers said in 2019 that an overabundance of water likely eroded limestone in the area and created the sinkhole.
The Mega Cavern's owner claims, because of the sinkhole, a ceiling in part of their building was damaged and the attraction lost the use of about two point one acres of land.
The lawsuit is seeking punitive damages.
