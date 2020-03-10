LMPD: Louisville shooting victim in grave condition

A person was injured in a shooting Louisville on March 9. (Source: Gray News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | March 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 11:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police responded to a male shooting victim at University of Louisville Hospital Monday night around 10 p.m., according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed to WAVE 3 News the person was brought to University Hospital in a private vehicle; he is in “grave” condition.

The spokesperson could not confirm where the victim was shot or when it happened.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating where the shooting happened.

