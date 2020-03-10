LMPD: Louisville shooting victim in grave condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police responded to a male shooting victim at University of Louisville Hospital Monday night around 10 p.m., according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed to WAVE 3 News the person was brought to University Hospital in a private vehicle; he is in “grave” condition.
The spokesperson could not confirm where the victim was shot or when it happened.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating where the shooting happened.
