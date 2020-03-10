Louisville conventions cancel due to coronavirus worries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A flurry of cancellations from conventions scheduled to come to Louisville is a sign of a potential economic impact from the coronavirus.
“To date we’ve had a few cancel and call us,” Louisville Tourism CEO Karen Williams said. “And it’s literally been in the last 36 hours.”
Williams did not identify the groups canceling because those conventions are now negotiating with venues and hotels on contractual issues.
“I will tell you,” Williams said, “they are all occurring within March or the first week of April.”
This comes at a time when health officials are already evaluating potential risks for upcoming events in the city.
On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Health and Wellness Director Dr. Sarah Moyer described a list of factors that will be considered when deciding if an event needs to be canceled.
The factors include:
- Likelihood for extended close personal contact
- Crowd density
- Number of travelers from areas currently experiencing person-to-person spread of COVID-19 (domestically and internationally)
- Number of guests coming from unknown locations
- Ongoing lack of vaccine and limited treatment options
