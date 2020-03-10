Multiple inmate fevers lead to Bullitt County Detention Center lockdown

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – The Bullitt County Detention Center is no longer on lockdown following a Tuesday morning precaution taken after multiple inmates complained of fevers.
Bullitt Co. Judge Executive Jerry Summers confirmed to WAVE 3 News jail personnel are examining three inmates with high fevers. All three have been housed in the detention center for some time.
Summers said the jail went into lockdown mode as a precaution to keep other inmates at the facility safe.
It was lifted around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
