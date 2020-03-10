Murder suspect claims investigators fabricated evidence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Brice Rhodes appeared in court Tuesday, where he attempted to file a pro se motion to suppress blood evidence found at his home in 2016.
Rhodes accused of masterminding the murders of brother Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway and Christopher Jones in Louisville.
"It's sad that they have to try to cheat just to beat me,” Rhodes said in Jefferson Circuit Court Tuesday.
Rhodes said the judge is playing favorites and insinuated his race may play a factor.
"Are you a secret Ku Klux Klan Member?” Rhodes asked Judge Charles Cunningham Jr.
He also suggested another reason the judge may be denying all his motions.
"I don't know if y'all got some type of sexual relationship going on or what y'all got going on, but I'm definitely going to speak my mind,” Rhodes said. “I'm talking about you and the prosecutor over there, sir."
Rhodes said it must be one or the other.
"Are you some type of racist? Or do you have some type of sexual relationship going on? Which one is it?" he asked.
Judge Cunningham responded, “Or are you just wrong in everything you've made a motion for?"
Cunningham said Rhodes should allow time for his lawyer to "pretty up" his motion.
In the meantime, Rhodes suggested he may be already looking toward an appeal before a verdict is reached.
"The higher courts, they'll deal with it when time comes necessary,” he said.
Judge Cunningham said he's not a racist and he's not in any type of sexual relationship with the prosecution.
He said he denied a vast majority of pro se motions he’s received over his career.
