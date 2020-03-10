Neighbors unsettled after Crescent Hill marks its second homicide of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Barber shop chatter at Dre-Dre's had more of a somber tone on Tuesday, following the second recent homicide in the otherwise peaceful neighborhood of Crescent Hill.
An 18-year old man was shot there Monday night and rushed to a hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.
“Coming from this part of town, along Brownsboro (Road), it’s pretty rare,” barber Chris Hensley said.
Hensley works across the street from where LMPD said the shooting happened.
“The world has violence everywhere,” he said. “It just so happens to be right here by the barber shop in this neighborhood. It’s something that we in the community have to deal with.”
Hensley said he remembers like it was just yesterday a gruesome crime in January, when another man was shot and set on fire, left for dead near a dumpster the following morning.
“It’s two, back-to-back, it’s real weird,” Hensley said. “I grew up around here. There was never any type of real violence, murders, shootings, anything like that.”
Investigators were out a day after the shooting, still trying to piece together what happened, and looking for any leads. Tyler Chandler said he’s lived in Louisville his whole life. He’s seen the changes and wants people to speak up against the violence.
“It’s not propelling us forward, it’s pulling us back,” he said. “We’re backtracking here.”
