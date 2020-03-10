Norton healthcare demonstrates hand washing with black light

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors say the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19, is proper hand washing.
Although it seems like common practice, experts from Norton Healthcare say most people aren’t washing for long enough. The average is between five and ten seconds. The goal is about 20 seconds, or about the length of Happy Birthday song twice.
“You would think that something as simple as washing your hands would just be second nature,” Jasmine Cowherd, a nurse practitioner at Norton Hospital told WAVE 3 News. "But, there are a lot of people who don’t and its the best way to prevent the spread of these viruses and germs."
Hospital officials say to make sure when washing to get in between fingers and don’t forget to wash your wrists.
Norton did a black light demonstration on Tuesday where a model put on hand lotion designed to simulate germs.
The model washed her hands for 20 seconds with soap and water to see the before and after.
