Police investigating after 2 found dead in Kenton County home

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Tuesday.
According to the department, officers responded to the 14000 block of Dixon Road for a well-being check.
Officers said they discovered one male and one female deceased inside.
The names of the deceased are not being released at this time, and cause of death is under investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
