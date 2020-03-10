Police looking for person who broke into cars in Cherokee Park, ran up $11K in charges

Police looking for person who broke into cars in Cherokee Park, ran up $11K in charges
Have you seen this person? LMPD investigators think this person broke into several cars in Cherokee Park in February. (Source: LMPD)
By John P. Wise | March 10, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated March 10 at 12:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD investigators are looking for a person who they say broke into multiple vehicles in Cherokee Park last month.

The department published photos of the suspect on its Facebook page, as well as several details about the thefts.

They happened around Feb. 11, and the thief used some of the stolen credit and debit cards at several locations around town.

One of the victims is an 85-year-old man whose credit card was billed $2,500 following the crimes, LMPD said. The thief rung up a total of $11,500 in fraudulent charges, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the LMPD hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

Ok tipsters, we're once again, asking for your shares. We believe the suspect pictured here is on a little bit of a "...

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.