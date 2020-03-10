Police looking for person who broke into cars in Cherokee Park, ran up $11K in charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD investigators are looking for a person who they say broke into multiple vehicles in Cherokee Park last month.
The department published photos of the suspect on its Facebook page, as well as several details about the thefts.
They happened around Feb. 11, and the thief used some of the stolen credit and debit cards at several locations around town.
One of the victims is an 85-year-old man whose credit card was billed $2,500 following the crimes, LMPD said. The thief rung up a total of $11,500 in fraudulent charges, according to the Facebook post.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the LMPD hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
