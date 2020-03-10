Prayers for Kentucky House Majority Leader John “Bam” Carney in 9th week of his hospitalization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prayers were lifted up today in the Kentucky Senate for House Majority Leader, John “Bam” Carney.
Carney has been in the intensive care unit at Norton Hospital in Louisville since December 23.
Friday marked nine weeks since Carney was hospitalized. In the Senate chambers Friday morning, a prayer was held for Carney. Later in the day, Adair and Taylor County residents also held a moment of prayer for the Republican representative.
