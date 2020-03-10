SDF says Louisville coronavirus patient visited airport 3 times in 8 days recently

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s only known coronavirus patient recently traveled through Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport three times in a span of eight days recently.
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority issued a statement Tuesday afternoon revealing the patient traveled through SDF on the evening of Feb. 28 and the morning of March 2.
The 69-year-old man’s final trip through SDF was the evening of Friday, March 6.
The man, who has not been identified, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and remains in isolation at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
Louisville health officials said potential exposure to passengers at the airport is unlikely.
“The close contact means you’ve been within 6 feet of someone for more than 20 or 30 minutes, if not longer,” Metro Health and Wellness Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “So if you hear that you might have been in the same airport as someone that might have had coronavirus, please be reassured that the risk of you getting COVID-19 is very small.”
The airport authority said the airport has introduced a 24-hour cleaning protocol that complies with CDC guidelines, and has installed additional hand-sanitizing stations.
About two hours after SDF announced the news, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Kentucky’s two newest cases, bringing to eight the total number of coronavirus cases across the state.
