SDF says Louisville coronavirus patient visited airport 3 times last week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County resident who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week traveled through Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport three times in a span of eight days.
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority issued a statement Tuesday afternoon announcing the news. It said the patient traveled through SDF on the evening of Feb. 28, the morning of March 2 and the evening of March 6, which was Friday.
“Based on the information available, the (Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness) has indicated the risk of exposure remains low,” the statement said.
The statement also said the airport has introduced a 24-hour cleaning protocol that complies with CDC guidelines, and has installed additional hand-sanitizing stations.
