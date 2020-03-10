Shooting reported in Louisville’s California neighborhood near childcare center, senior living facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – LMPD is investigating a shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood.
The report came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 900 block of S. 26th Street, according to police.
It reportedly happened near the St. Benedict Center for Early Childhood Education and the Brandels Apartments, which is a senior living facility.
On scene, LMPD officers and EMS workers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
It has not been confirmed if the victim was transported to the hospital or the extent of the victim’s injuries.
Anyone with further information can call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
