Some restaurant workers to get paid sick leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at several big chain restaurants will soon be getting paid sick leave.
Darden Restaurant Group owns Olive Garden, Longhorn and Cheddars Scratch Kitchen. The company will soon be offering paid sick leave to hourly employees.
Darden says it's been working on the policy change for some time, but the coronavirus has sped up plans for the paid sick leave.
Employees will accrue one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, and current employees can use the benefit immediately.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.