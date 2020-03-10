Teen dies after being shot in Crescent Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An 18-year-old died after being shot in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro police.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital around 10 p.m. Monday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. He was later pronounced dead.
Police determined the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Brownsboro Road.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
