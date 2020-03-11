Coronavirus prompts Indiana University to shift to remote classes

"Per the announcement today by Indiana University President, Michael A. McRobbie, following the IU spring break, March 15-22, the IU Southeast campus and all other IU campuses will be teaching all classes remotely by various distance-learning modalities. While completing classes remotely, students are strongly encouraged to stay in their permanent home, away from campus, unless they are prevented from returning home because of travel restrictions or they do not have access to the technology at home, such as reliable internet access, to complete their classes remotely.