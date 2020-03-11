CHCA student dies from injuries in SB I-75 crash in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - A 17-year-old Cincinnati Christian Hills Academy student has died from a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 75 in northern Kentucky earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Kathleen Kincaid of West Chester Township was pronounced dead Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Kincaid was in critical condition when Air Care flew her to the hospital from the crash scene Monday morning.
It was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. when a utility pickup truck and car stopped on the right shoulder of the highway because they were involved in a minor crash, according to Florence police.
As the two drivers stood outside on the shoulder, a southbound semi tractor-trailer struck them and their vehicles, according to police.
The pickup truck driver, Joshua A. Jones, 34, of Mason, was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
Florence EMS took a third person to UC Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Cincinnati Christian Hills Academy has identified that person as the student’s father and said they were on their way to a college visit.
