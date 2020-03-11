Father accused of shooting himself, son in leg

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) – A father allegedly shot through his leg and his son’s leg in the living room of their home.
According to Indiana State Police, Avis Wingler Jr., 40, was handling a firearm at his home in the 1000 block of West Oak Street on March 4 when the gun fired and a bullet went through Wingler’s leg and the leg of his 5-year-old son who was nearby.
Surveillance video showed Wingler altered the scene instead of rendering aid to his son, according to ISP.
A relative came to the home and provided care for the child and took them both to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana.
The child was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where he was treated and released.
Wingler was booked into the Jackson County Jail on March 10 following an investigation into the shooting. He was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.