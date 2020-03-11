FORECAST: Cloudy, mild day; strong to severe storms possible Thursday

- THURSDAY PM (3/12)
- THURSDAY: Risk for some organized severe thunderstorms for the afternoon/evening period
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be mostly cloudy but mainly dry. A weak disturbance moves by around midday bringing an isolated shower chance, especially in areas further southwest.
Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s once again.
We’ll keep skies mostly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will be a bit cooler, falling into the 40s.
Thursday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day due to strong storm potential late in the afternoon and evening. While a few showers are possible early in the day, the evening has the best rain chance.
Highs will be near 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon.
Strong storms are possible in the early evening Thursday; these will move out early Friday morning. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out with the strongest storms. Lows will fall into the 40s behind the storms.
Friday will be much drier and cooler with highs in the 50s. Rain returns on Saturday before another break on Sunday.
