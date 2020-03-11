FORECAST: Severe storms possible late Thursday

- THURSDAY PM (3/12)
- THURSDAY: Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight.
We’ll see a small chance for patchy fog to develop before sunrise. Lows will settle into the 40s Thursday morning. You can expect rapid warming Thursday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.
While the day starts dry, the storm chance will rise late in the afternoon, resulting in strong to severe storms by evening. For this reason we’ve flagged Thursday as an Alert Day.
Storm coverage will be at its highest during the early to mid evening, fading by the overnight hours. This is when we’ll see a threat of damaging winds, hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado.
Lows will fall into the 40s behind the storms by Friday morning.
Friday will be a much calmer day with a few peeks of sun mainly north of Louisville and highs in the upper 50s.
