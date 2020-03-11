Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Smart’s leaning bank shot in the final minute gave the Celtics' the lead after the team blew a 19-point advantage and Boston then held on for a 114-111 victory Tuesday night over the Indiana Pacers to clinch a playoff spot for a sixth consecutive year. Jayson Tatum scored 30 points for Boston while Gordon Hayward added 27 points, 10 boards and five assists in his home state. Victor Oladipo finished with a season-high 27 points to power a stunning comeback for the Pacers, who fell into an 85-66 hole late in the third quarter.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo thought he had seen everything during his 25-year tenure. Then came this season. Three teams with six Big Ten losses shared the league's regular-season title. As many as 11 teams remain hopeful of making the NCAA Tournament. First comes the Big Ten tourney. Play opens Wednesday and the championship game is Sunday.
UNDATED (AP) — As conference tournaments get into full swing ahead of Selection Sunday, here is a look at teams teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Among them are UCLA, Texas and a handful of teams from the Atlantic 10, which is fighting to get more than just Dayton into the dance.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Holly Hoopingarner scored 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range and IUPUI earned its first NCAA Tournament berth win a 51-37 win over Green Bay in the Horizon League championship game. Green Bay, bidding for its 19th NCAA trip, did not score in the fourth quarter, which started with IUPUI leading 44-37. The Jaguars only scored seven points. The Jaguars were in their first conference title game since the 2017 Summit League tournament. No player reached double figures for the Phoenix, who were playing in their 10th-straight title game. They missed all 11 shots in the fourth quarter