Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northern Kentucky is heading back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year after beating UIC 71-62 in the Horizon League championship game. The Norse have won three of the last four league tournament titles, this one coming courtesy of 16 points from Tyler Sharpe and 14 points from Jalen Tate. Second-seeded Northern Kentucky heads into next week with four wins in its last five games. Tarkus Ferguson had 15 points and Michael Diggins had 13 to lead UIC in its first conference title game since 2004. Northern Kentucky took control by forcing eight straight misses and three turnovers in a seven-minute second half stretch. The Norse scored 11 straight to take a 53-38 lead.