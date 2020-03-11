Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 24 points, including fueling a rally with 18 points in the fourth quarter, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-115. Michael Carter-Williams added 20 for Orlando and Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. Ross was 6 of 9 in the fourth quarter, including connecting on 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and rookie Ja Morant finished with 21 points each.
MONTREAL (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice and the Nashville Predators withstood a late comeback try by Montreal and beat the Canadiens 4-2. Ryan Johansen and Calle Jarnkrok also scored in the second period as Nashville built a 4-goal lead. Artturi Lehkonen and Lukas Vejdemo had goals in the third period for Montreal, which lost its third straight game. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for the win. Carey Price stopped 32 shots for the Canadiens in his league-leading 58th game of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northern Kentucky is heading back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year after beating UIC 71-62 in the Horizon League championship game. The Norse have won three of the last four league tournament titles, this one coming courtesy of 16 points from Tyler Sharpe and 14 points from Jalen Tate. Second-seeded Northern Kentucky heads into next week with four wins in its last five games. Tarkus Ferguson had 15 points and Michael Diggins had 13 to lead UIC in its first conference title game since 2004. Northern Kentucky took control by forcing eight straight misses and three turnovers in a seven-minute second half stretch. The Norse scored 11 straight to take a 53-38 lead.
UNDATED (AP) — Owner Gary West is removing all of his horses from Jason Servis' barn after the trainer was indicted on multiple counts of administering illegal substances and performance-enhancing drugs. That includes 3-year-old champion Maximum Security. West says the news of Servis' behavior is extremely disturbing and disappointing. West and his wife, Mary, have sent horses to Servis for the past five years. West says horses will be taken away from Servis as soon as arrangements can be made with other trainers. Maximum Security is being sent to two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl believes with the parity in the Southeastern Conference that a handful of teams could do the same thing his Tigers did in last year's league tournament and run the table. SEC teams can lock up an automatic NCAA Tournament berth by winning four games in as many days in Nashville, Tennessee. Auburn did it last year en route to its first Final Four berth in school history. Pearl sees Kentucky as being superior team this year with everyone else having a good shot in a wide-open field.
UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi State's Reggie Perry and Arkansas' Mason Jones have been named The Associated Press Southeastern Conference players of the year. Texas A&M''s Buzz Williams has garnered coach of the year honors in his first SEC season. In voting by an AP panel Perry and Jones each were named on four of the 14 ballots.. Perry and Jones also headlined the AP All-SEC first team along with Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. and Kentucky's Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards was named newcomer of the year.