JCPS approves purchase of 40-acre property for new eastern Jefferson Co. school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County School Board has approved the purchase of a 40-acre property in order to build a new middle school in eastern Jefferson County.
The $32 million purchase of the property on Echo Trail, near Beckley Creek Park, was unanimously approved in a JCPS board meeting on Tuesday night. The new school is projected to open in the Fall of 2022, and set to enroll around a thousand new students.
The school was proposed in order to serve growing populations in eastern Jefferson County. The size of the land purchased allows for the possibility of an additional school if needed in the future.
Back in 2019, JRA Architects was chosen as the architect/engineer of the new middle school. The location for the school was unknown at the time.
JCPS is currently working with Louisville Metro Public Works and state representatives to make improvements to roadways and intersections to the new location.
