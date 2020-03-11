JCPS approves purchase for new school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The JCPS School Board has given unanimous approval to purchase land for a new Middle School.
The 40-acre property will be built at 2605 Echo Trail near the Parklands of Floyds Fork in eastern Jefferson County.
This is part of the district’s $120 million facilities plan to fix deteriorating schools, and build three new ones.
The Kentucky Department of Education requires a BG-1 Form to be submitted prior to proceeding with the next phase of design for the project.
The Middle School is expected to open in Fall 2022, with about 1,000 student capacity.
