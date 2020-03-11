JCPS, Spalding University to partner on new graduate program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS has announced a new partnership with Spalding Univesity for a new graduate academic program.
On Wednesday, the district announced their "Aspiring Leaders Principal Certification Program” designed specifically to prepare JCPS employees to become principals.
The master’s curriculum has been tailored specifically for JCPS where the district’s current and former administrators and principals are the instructors.
Michelle Marrillia, a Fern Creek High School Assistant Principal, went through a similar program at Spalding in 2016.
“Because all of the professors were either a building level principal or assistant superintendent, I think they were able to bring a lot of real-life situations they walked us through a lot of things,” Marrillia told WAVE 3 News. “They were able to say ‘these are the things you’re going to see’ ‘these are the things you need to know’. Everything wasn’t just theory."
After completing the program Marrillia applied to be Assistant Principal, a role she’s held for the past two years.
The program will launch this summer. JCPS teachers can apply beginning March 27.
