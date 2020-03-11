$850K in counterfeit items, 260 pounds of narcotics seized in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More than $850,000 in counterfeit items and hundred of pounds of narcotics were seized in Louisville.
On March 9, officers seized 23 packages from an express consignment operation hub. Six of those packages contained counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Pokemon toys and Rolex watches that would have been worth $859,010, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Seventeen of the packages contained a total of 260 pounds of marijuana, THC vape cartridges and marijuana paste.
“Each night the dedicated staff of CBP officers and CBP agriculture specialists assigned to Louisville screen thousands of packages entering the country,” Louisville Port director Thomas Mahn said. “Their success is evident by the continued interception of narcotics, counterfeit goods, and agricultural violations intercepted each night. While the world sleeps, they are fast at work securing the country.”
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an average of 3,707 pounds of dangerous drugs were seized every day across the United States in 2019.
