A Kentucky solution: Rep. John Yarmuth travels with hand sanitizer in bourbon bottle
Woodford Reserve itself should not be used as hand sanitizer as its alcohol content is only 43.2 percent, which is below the CDC-recommended 60 percent. (Source: Facebook / Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3))
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – When it comes to airport security and trying to avoid picking up germs it can be a balance for everyone, even members of Congress.

Louisville Democrat John Yarmuth took to social media to show his followers how he got around not being able to bring a large bottle of hand sanitizer on a flight recently.

‪Wasn’t allowed to take my big bottle of hand sanitizer on the flight to DC with me, but there’s a Kentucky solution for everything. Be safe everyone. Protect yourself and others. #KYIngenuity‬

He said there is a Kentucky solution to everything, and in this case, it was using a miniature Woodford Reserve bottle to carry on some of the sanitizer.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Woodford itself should not be used as a sanitizer as its alcohol content is only 43.2 percent, which is below the CDC-recommended 60 percent.

