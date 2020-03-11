Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ABORTION-KENTUCKY
Kentucky House passes 2 abortion measures
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has approved a proposed ballot measure dealing with abortion. The proposal would amend the state's constitution to ensure it doesn't offer protections for abortion rights. It was among two abortion-related measures that cleared the Republican-led House on Tuesday after emotional debates. The other bill would expand the state attorney general's authority to enforce abortion law. The proposed ballot measure would add language to Kentucky's Constitution to state it provides no constitutional right to an abortion. Supporters say the proposal is a preemptive step if the Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights nationwide decades ago is overturned.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear calls on Kentucky nursing homes to restrict visitors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling on nursing homes to severely restrict visitors to combat spread of the new coronavirus. Beshear said Tuesday the restrictions will take effect at state-run facilities. For privately run facilities, he says the state will issue “very strong guidance" to follow. Eight cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky. Patients range in age from 27 to 69. For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Berea College says it will cut short its academic year due to concern over the virus.
VETERANS NURSING HOME
Effort to build veterans' nursing home clears another hurdle
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A nearly decadelong effort to build a military veterans' nursing home in south central Kentucky has reached another milestone. Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday signed legislation to provide $2.5 million to fund design and preconstruction costs. The governor was joined by a group of lawmakers and veterans at the statehouse signing ceremony for the bill. The measure supports another phase in the Bowling Green Veterans Center project. The bill sailed through the legislature with bipartisan support. The $30 million project calls for a 90-bed, long-term skilled nursing care facility.
JAIL LOCKDOWN
Kentucky jail placed on brief lockdown over sick inmates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jail was placed on lockdown briefly Tuesday after some inmates became sick. Bullitt County Detention Center Chief Deputy Carl Reesor told news outlets that six inmates have a high fever and several others exhibited flu-like symptoms. He said the inmates were tested for the flu, not the new coronavirus. The lockdown began at around 8:30 a.m. It was lifted by Tuesday afternoon.
REAL ID-KENTUCKY
Kentucky Real ID location opens in Morehead to serve region
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has a new location where residents can apply for a Real ID driver's license. The state Transportation Cabinet says the Rowan County office opened Monday to residents statewide and is located at 126 Bradley Ave. in Morehead. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The state already had Real ID offices in Frankfort, Madisonville, Paducah, Bowling Green and Somerset. Real ID requirements go into effect Oct. 1. Real ID-compliant cards will be required for U.S. air travel and military base access. Anyone who does not have a Real ID license can use a passport or military ID instead.
EXECUTIVE-FRAUD
Payroll company owner gets 6 years for defrauding clients
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An Indiana payroll company owner has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and ordered to pay back nearly $9 million for a scheme that defrauded clients. David L. Downey of Indianapolis pleaded guilty in August to federal charges. He was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Clients from Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky were victims of his scheme. Federal prosecutors say Downey stole money from clients of his company, Time Payroll, from 2013 to 2017. Downey has already repaid some of the $9.4 million taken from clients but still owes them $8.8 million.