Local restaurant group is taking coronavirus precautions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of three Louisville restaurants is letting customers know about changes being made, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kevin Grangier said in an online post that seats at The Village Anchor, Le Moo and Grassa Gramma have been removed to add extra space between tables. Menus, tables and chairs are sanitized after each seating, and flatware will be sanitized and sealed in plastic sleeves.