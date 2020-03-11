Local restaurant group is taking coronavirus precautions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of three Louisville restaurants is letting customers know about changes being made, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kevin Grangier said in an online post that seats at The Village Anchor, Le Moo and Grassa Gramma have been removed to add extra space between tables. Menus, tables and chairs are sanitized after each seating, and flatware will be sanitized and sealed in plastic sleeves.
The post says with everyone’s head spinning right now, they wanted to let customers know they are doing what they can to provide a safe, healthy and comfortable dining experience.
