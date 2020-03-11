Lots of fake IDs being confiscated at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Customs and Border Patrol is working hard at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, where they’ve seen a big number of counterfeit ID’s.
Over the past six months, officers have found 28 fake birth certificates, more than five thousand counterfeit driver’s licenses, and 46 fraudulent passports.
While fake ID’s are typically used to facilitate underage drinking- investigators say they could also be used in identity theft and terrorist motives.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.