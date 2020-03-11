Male beats Ballard 71-61 for Seventh Region title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All five Male starters scored in double figures as the Bulldogs beat Ballard 71-61 in the Seventh Region final at Valley High School.
The Dogs (31-4) built the lead to 17 on a Jake Evans three that made it 38-21 with three minutes left in the second quarter.
The Bruins (28-7) got within eight a few times, but Male always had an answer.
The Bulldogs advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002.
“Anytime you get to the state tournament, it’s special, especially in Kentucky, you know for our, we’ve haven’t been I think in 18 years at Male so it’s special,” Male head coach Tim Haworth said.
Bulldogs senior Tyren Moore scored 11 points.
“It’s unbelieveable man, I can’t believe it. We’ve worked our, I’ve worked my whole four years for this, I’m just glad we came in here and got it done today," Moore said.
The Dogs will face Eighth Region champ Collins (27-7) at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 in Rupp Arena. The Titans beat Oldham County 61-53 to win the Eighth Region title on Tuesday night at Henry County High School.
Elizabethtown beat Bardstown 74-72 on Tuesday night at Taylor County High School in the Fifth Region final.
