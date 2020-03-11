Man wanted for sexual abuse of a child in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who they say may be armed.
If you see 40-year-old Stephen Alexander Weikel, deputies say you should not approach him.
They say he is wanted for 15 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
Deputies say Weikel is also facing charges of felony offender and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
They say, if you see Mr. Weikel or know where he may be, please call 270-298-4411. You can stay anonymous.
